IGP urges newly deployed CPs to partner stakeholders

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Muhammad Adamu, has urged the newly deployed Commissioners of Police (CP) to work with relevant stakeholders in preventing crime in their areas of deployment.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said the IGP had ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of seven commissioners.

The CPs and their state of deployment are Nkereuwem Akpan, Cross River; Kenneth Ebrimson, Akwa Ibom; Imohimi Edgal, Ogun; Habu Ahmadu Kano State; Lawal Jimeta, Edo; Philip Maku, Bauchi State and Odumosu Olusegun, Lagos State.

The IGP urged the commissioners to work with stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies in their areas of responsibility.

He called on the CPs to consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

Adamu enjoined residents of the affected states to accord the CPs the maximum cooperation to ensure they succeeded in achieving their mandate. (NAN)