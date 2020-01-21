IGP unveils logo quiz competition for students

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday, in Abuja, unveiled the logo for 30 minutes IGP quiz competition for secondary school students across the country.

The IGP, in his remarks, a copy of which was made available to Newsdiaryonline said the initiatives was aimed at sensitising young Nigerians on the dangers of crime through fun-filled quiz competitions.

He said the idea was in line with his conviction of addressing the root cause of crimes rather than concentrating on its manifestation.

Adamu said the competition would feature students from Police, Military and Paramilitary Secondary Schools in addition to other conventional Secondary Schools.

He said the competition would be organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education; State Ministries of Education, other education related agencies and stakeholders.

“Seasoned panelists will ensure a credible, transparent and qualitative process that will culminate in a grand finale where mouth-watering prizes would be won.

“As the programme progresses, there will be School Visitation programme where Public Relations Officers will be visiting selected schools across the country.

“The officers will lecture pupils and students on the dangers of taking to crime as well as the importance of abstaining from it,” he said.

He said the programme would also involve career talks with a view to triggering the interest of some of the students in considering careers in the Police Force.

Adamu said the initiative would further help in steering children and youths away from all forms of crimes and criminality.

“It would be recalled that last year, I launched the Police Campaign against Cultism and other Vices, otherwise known as POCACOV.

“This initiative, equally targeted at students, is already making positive impacts across the states of the federation.

“These programmes are not in isolation but component parts of the big picture, which is, Community Policing with the sole aim of ensuring a safer nation,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would stem the supply chain of criminals, adding that once the children abstain from crimes, the future is assured.

The I-GP said the ‘30 Minutes Quiz Competition’ and other pro-active programme of the police would be beneficial in the long run to the youths and the country at large.

He urged parents, guardians and academic institutions to encourage their children and wards to participate actively in the programme.