IGP to deploy special squads to tackle land grabbing in Edo – Obaseki

By Monday Ajogun

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, will in the next few weeks deploy two police special squads to tackle land grabbing in the state.

Obaseki said this in Benin City on Friday, when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, deployed to takeover from Mr Philip Ogbadu, who retired from the force.

He said that the issue of land grabbing in various communities in the state was worrisome and that the special squads being deployed by the IGP would assist in restoring sanity to the affected communities across the state.

The governor noted that land grabbing was capable of impeding development in the affected areas.

He tasked the new police commissioner on a violence free 2023 elections, assuring that his administration would work with him to design a system that would be free from electoral violence.

”The people of the state want to tackle electoral violence. They should have a peaceful election, both pre and post electioneering activities must be peaceful in Edo.

”Election is not war, I do not see any reason why people take up arms during this process,” he said.

Obaseki further said that the state had faced security challenges some weeks ago, adding that he was ready to partner with the CP to improve the security situation.

Earlier, Yaro said that he was on courtesy visit to formally introduce himself to the governor and members of his cabinet.

He thanked the governor for creating the enabling environment for security agencies to operate in the state and pledged his loyalty in the discharge of his duty. (NAN)

