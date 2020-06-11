IGP tasks stakeholders on collaboration against rape, others

Share the news













The Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has called for improved collaboration between the Police and other stakeholders against rape, child molestation, trafficking in person and other sexual-based violence.

The call is contained in a statement issued the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, on Thursday in Abuja.

The IGP was speaking during a tripartite meeting with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Human Rights Commission.

He was quoted as asking stakeholders to engage in partnership, develop strategy and joint operations to stage a common front against the increasing cases of rape and other related vices.

Adamu said the increasing cases of rape and other sexual offences has become a menace, not only in the country but globally.

He said the force was repositioning the Gender-Desk Offices in all Police Commands across the country to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence.

Adamu said the idea was to ensure that perpetrators were brought to book.

The I-G also pledged to ensure an enhanced working relationships with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive national response to the issues of sexual offences in the country. (NAN)

