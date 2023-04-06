IGP tasks promoted senior officers to surmount security challenges 

By Yahaya Isah

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba has tasked newly promoted senior officers to commit themselves towards tackling the myriads of security challenges in the country.

Baba gave the adminition on Thursday in Abuja while decorating the officers.

He said that the ceremony was a recognition of the professional excellence of all the promoted officers.

He assured that the service would continue to promote all personnel based on vacancy, seniority and merit.

“It is worthy of note that the capacity of the human asset of any organisation, particularly at the strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of its goal and mandate of such institution.

“The NPF is not an exception to this assertion and for this reason, the elevation of the officers is designed not only to fill up the spaces created by retirement, but to ensure the attainment of the force policy mandate.

“As you all know the changing dynamic of crime and its attendant increase of threat to security within the country required quality managers, who have the requisite professional knowledge, motivation, experience and competency,” he said.

Baba said that the quality of the newly promoted officers was not in doubt, and charged them to deploy their experiences to the strategic policing management to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

“It may interest your to know that today we shall be decorating one DIG, 10 AIGs and 33 Commissioners.

“Meanwhile, 4,969 other personnel who were promoted alongside these senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks by their respective departments and formations across the country in due course.”

Baba further said that the promotions were the ones released in the first quarter of 2023, adding that many more promotions would follow before the end of the year.

“It is worthy of mention that under my leadership a total of 43,605 police officers across all ranks had been promoted and all on their merits .

“This comprises of 22,995 senior police officers and 20,610 Inspectors and ranks and file,” he said.

Baba added that the promotions were processed and released as and when due, as part of his policing agenda.

He called on the newly promoted officers to deploy their wealth of experience towards supporting the force leadership in addressing the current and evolving internal security challenges facing the country.

He also urged them to advance the manifestation of their exceptional skill, self and professional quality which earned them the promotions, in policing the nation.

He further reminded them that the promotion came with added responsibilities in the fight against crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

He said they would be deployed to strategic positions within the force for a much higher and strategic responsibilities.

One of the newly promoted AIGs, Usman Yusuf, thanked Almighty God, the I-G and the police council for finding them worthy of the promotion.(NAN)