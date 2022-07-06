IGP tasks 474 new constables on self discipline

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, on Wednesday charged 474 newly recruited constables in Zone 5 to be self disciplined.

Baba gave the charge in his remarks at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 2020 batch of police recruits at the Police Training Institution, Ogida, Benin.

Represented by AIG Lawan Jimeta, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, the IGP noted that the bedrock of policing was discipline.

“The bedrock of policing is discipline, and I’m sure you must have been taught the best form of discipline is self discipline.

“Much as you have a promising and bright career ahead of you, how far you go in this career is entirely dependent on the quality of your character, discipline and professionalism.” he said.

He noted that the force under his leadership had zero tolerance for indiscipline and any act that might be antithetical to police professionalism.

“I therefore admonish you to resolve not to engage in any act that will be unedifying of your good name, that of your families and indeed the force as you commence your policing career today,” he added.

The IGP disclosed that the graduating constables were coming into a reformed police force that was experiencing an ethical rebirth.

He said the force was increasingly well equiped, well motivated and appropriately oriented and positioned to take the war against crimes to the fortress of the criminals that threatened the people’s communal values, peace, security liberty.

“You must, therefore, consider yourselves as the lucky ones that have been found worthy in character, learning, physical and mental fitness to serve Nigeria, your fatherland.

“The recruitment exercise projects the determination the Federal Government to address the social factors that accentuate the commission of crimes which is unemployment.” he further said.

Baba disclosed that shortly after the passing out parade, another 10,000 recruits would be resuming training nationwide, under the 2021 batch of the exercise.

He stressed that beyond addressing the manpower deficiency in the force, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had remained committed to closing the gap in operational efficiency and welfarere in the force.

Earlier in her remarks, ACP Sarah Ehindero, Commandant, the police training institution, said that the training commenced with 476 recruits.

Ehindero said that the figure was made up of 180 females and 296 males, adding that whereas 208 of them were from Edo, 267 were from Delta, and one, from Cross River.

She further disclosed that two female recruits were discharged from the training due to pregnancy and ill health, leaving 474 who successfully completed the training and were passing out.

The commandant explained that the recruits had been trained to be professional policemen in learning and character as well as to perform their duties in line with world best practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zone comprises of Edo and Delta. (NAN)

