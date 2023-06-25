IGP sensitises Squadrons Commanders on new operational strategies

By Monday Ijeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has scheduled a meeting with the 79 Police Mobile Force Squadrons Commanders to brainstorm on his new operational strategies.

This is contained in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the meeting will hold on Monday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja

Adejobi said the meeting is to update the commanders on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements for better public safety and general security in the country.

He said the I-G had pledged to improve the general security of lives and property in all ramifications in the country.

“The I-G has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under his watch, to attain its primacy in the internal security architecture of Nigeria.

“In furtherance of his vision and painstaking drives to achieve his goals, the I-G will be meeting with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force Squadrons Commanders on Monday,”he said.

Adejobi said the I-G had also said that present leadership of the force had outlined an array of policing approaches that would be of immense importance to public safety. (NAN)

