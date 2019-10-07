IGP seeks improved capacity for police image-makers

In line with the impassioned quest of the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM, mni for reinventing the image of the Force and repositioning the Police Spokespersons for optimal performance as critical stakeholders, particularly in the implementation of the National Community Policing Model, the Nigeria Police Force is organizing a four-day Strategic Training Workshop for Police Public Relations Officers across the country, tagged “Police PROs and Effective Communication in Contemporary Times” from 8th – 11th, October, 2019 at the Banquet Hall of the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, in the beautiful and serene town of Agulu, near Awka, Anambra State.

The Training Workshop, which will be coordinated by the Office of the Force Public Relations Officer, will bring together all Police Public Relations Officers from the twelve (12) Police Zonal Commands, the thirty-six (36) States Commands, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department. The training module of the workshop will be delivered by seasoned communication experts from the prestigious School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State and other top journalists and PR professionals across the country.

The Workshop is being hosted and sponsored by the Anambra State Government with support from other critical stakeholders and will be declared open by His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Obiano B.Sc, MBA, FCA, Executive Governor of Anambra State.