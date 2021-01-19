IGP says rumour of Police Officers’ Mess sale false

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has called on Nigerians to disregard a false rumour of an alleged plot of the police intention to sell off the Police Officers’ Mess, Onikan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

The IGP said,”The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication in some sections of the media dated 17th January, 2021 alleging plots by the Inspector-General of Police to sell-off the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess located at Onikan, Lagos. The story is totally false!

“The Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess, Onikan, conceived decades ago, was built to cater for the welfare of Police Officers, provide transit accommodation for Officers on transfer or on special assignments and provide a conducive social environment suitable for their relaxation.

“Over time, however, the property has degenerated and shown structural defects requiring a massive renovation or outright rebuilding.

“In a bid to restore its lost glory, provide a modern and befitting Officers’ Mess and tackle the defects of the old structure, the Police Management Team took a decision to upgrade the existing Officers’ Mess to a world-class edifice.

“Upon completion, the project which is wholly owned and financed by the Police would provide one of the most aesthetically satisfying facilities on the Onikan waterfront and serve to improve social interaction between members of the Police Force and the general public.

“It would have been unnecessary to respond to the deliberate misinformation, falsehood and outright mischief by the authors of the publications but this response is necessitated by the need to set the records straight and halt the intended damage to a well-thought-out project and another orchestrated plan to wrongfully attack the office of the Inspector-General of Police.”

The IGP, therefore, enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the misinformation while members of the press should beware of rumor-mongering and the activities of those who aim to disparage and discredit well-thought-out projects.