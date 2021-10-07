IGP says no plan to reinstate disbanded SARS

Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has assured that there was no plan to reinstate disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) into Nigeria Police.


Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja.


Mba said clarification followed reports making rounds both online and offline that IGP had ordered the re-instatement of the disbanded SARS.


Force to emphasise that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever,” he said.


He said that Nigeria Police had re-organised the structure of squad to fill vacuum created by its disbandment, as leadership of the Force remained focused on efforts deepening reforms within Force.


Mba said idea was to bequeath  Nigerians, a Police Force that would be more effective, efficient, technology driven, humane and rule of law compliant.


FPRO urged public to disregard the report, saying that it was deliberately intended to misinform the public. (NAN)

