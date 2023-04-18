IGP replaces Adamawa CP

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Inspector-General of police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa, Mohammed Barde with immediate effect over supplementary election saga.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Barde had been replaced by CP in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa.

Adejobi said the police force had not received any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but added that the police would carry out thorough investigation on the Adamawa incident in collaboration with INEC.

“So, if INEC sends in any letter, we will treat it as recommended as well.

“Also, the IGP has ordered the redeployment of the CP election Adamawa and replaced him with CP Gombe, CP Etim Equa, who has been directed to proceed to Yola immediately for the conclusion of the guber election process in Adamawa.

“We are committed to having a more secure and successful process in Adamawa,” he said. (NAN)