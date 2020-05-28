IGP redeploys new CPs for Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 8 others

Share the news













The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Police Commissioners to Commands and formations.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

Those redeployed are:

Osun State – CP Undie J. Adie

Edo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni

Bauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko

Ebonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc

Gombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu

Ondo State – CP Bolaji Amidu Salami

Oyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu

Eastern Port – CP Evelyn T. Peterside

EOD – CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc

Airport Command – CP Bello Maikwashi

Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) – CP Olukolu Tairu Shina

The IGP charged the newly CPs to that ensure that they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

He also enjoined the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

