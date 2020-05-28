IGP redeploys new CPs for Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 8 others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Police Commissioners to Commands and formations.
This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.
Those redeployed are:
Osun State – CP Undie J. Adie
Edo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni
Bauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko
Ebonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc
Gombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu
Ondo State – CP Bolaji Amidu Salami
Oyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu
Eastern Port – CP Evelyn T. Peterside
EOD – CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc
Airport Command – CP Bello Maikwashi
Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) – CP Olukolu Tairu Shina
The IGP charged the newly CPs to that ensure that they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.
He also enjoined the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.
