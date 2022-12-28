IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba has recommended the immediate suspension of Mr Drambi Vandi.

Vandi is the officer responsible for the shooting and killing of a Lagos lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Raheem was allegedly shot and killed by Vandi who is attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State on Dec. 25.

He said the suspension of Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters in Lagos State was to await detailed report on the incident.

Adejobi said the recommendation for the suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

He said the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

According to him, the suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Adejobi reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to Rule of Law and pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensure that justice prevail and seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He appealed to the public to be calm as all hands were on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures had been put in place to prevent future occurrences. (NAN)