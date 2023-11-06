IGP reads riot act on off-cycle governorship elections

By Nathan Nwakamma

Police will not tolerate electoral violence in Bayelsa as off-cycle governorship election holds in the state on Saturday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun warned in Yenagoa on Monday.

He said during a courtesy visit to Gov. Douye Diri that the police and other security agencies were fully prepared and duty-bound to ensure free and fair polls.

Egbetokun stressed that troublemakers would have the law to contend with.

The I-G assured that the police and other security agencies would be neutral before, during and after the exercise and enjoined Bayelsa people to have confidence in them.

He explained that the increased deployment of police personnel in the state was to forestall any form of violence during the polls.

He thanked Gov. Diri for his support for the police in the state and assured him of adequate security before, during and after the election.

“You are aware that the election is just four days away. I assure you that the police, with the assistance of other security agencies, will provide adequate security on November 11.

“In Bayelsa and in Kogi and Imo elections will take place, I want to say with confidence that the police and other security agencies have taken a position to be neutral.

“However, those with criminal intention to disrupt the election in Bayelsa will meet our men on ground. They will have the whole of us to contend with,’’ Egbetokun told the governor.

Responding, the governor said the pledge of the I-G to provide adequate security for the election was an added advantage to the peace and security the state already enjoyed.

On the call by the police boss on Diri to appeal to his party supporters to be non-violent, the governor said PDP members and supporters were the most peaceful in the build-up to the election.

He said the government and people of Bayelsa were ready to support the police to achieve zero violence during the poll.

Diri also noted that if a sitting president could lose and accept the outcome of an election without shedding blood, no one should toy with the lives of Bayelsa people because of election.

He urged people of Bayelsa not to be deterred by the large deployment of security personnel in the state or to allow it to lead to voter apathy.

He said the deployment should boost their confidence to cast their votes and be assured that their ballot would count and be protected.

“Your remarks are heart-warming and I like to quote you when you said the police will be neutral in this election on Saturday.

“I quote you again. You said the police and other security agencies are committed to a peaceful, free, fair and transparent election in Bayelsa. That is what our people want to hear.

“If there is any governor who deserves award for being peaceful and promoting peace among his people, that award should go to me,’’ he said.

The governor also told the police boss that his supporters in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the most peaceful set of people anywhere.

“For us as a government, we are very ready to work with you very closely and provide support where needed.

“This is to ensure that we do not lose any life or get anybody maimed because of election,’’ Diri told Egbetokun. (NAN)

