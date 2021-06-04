IGP presents N6.5m cheque to 14 families of deceased policemen in Kaduna

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali, has presented cheques worth N6.5 million to 14 families deceased policemen who lost their lives in the line duty in Kaduna .

The Commissioner Police, Kaduna Command, Umar  Muri, presented the cheques on behalf the IGP, on Thursday in Kaduna.A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said money was from the “IGP Family Welfare Insurance.

”Alkali said insurance policy was aimed at supporting families deceased policemen who died in defending the country.

“The initiative is not only to the immediate families of the fallen heroes, also to boost the morale of other gallant Officers who are in active in all nooks and crannies of the country.

“In for them to do more in reclaiming public spaces as their welfare remains paramount to the current administration of the Force,” he added.

The IGP advised the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money to ameliorate their situation and cater for their children.

The beneficiaries appreciated the gesture accorded by the Inspector General of Police and prayed for his success.(NAN)

