IGP presents N30.2m cheques to families of deceased policemen in Zamfara

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali, has presented cheques worth over N30.2 million to families of eight deceased policemen who lost their lives in active service.

Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, presented the cheques on behalf of the IGP, in Gusau on Wednesday..

Elkanah noted that the cheques were testimonies of the IGP’s welfare scheme to the families of deceased police officers.

He appreciate the IGP for the gesture and described it as timely, saying it would go along way to alleviate the sufferings of families of deceased police officers.

The commissioner of police assured of the commitments of officers and men of the command, whom he said would continue to discharge their duties for sustenance of peace, security and safety of Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole.

“This gesture will serve as morale booster to the serving members of the force to continue to discharge their duty effectively,” he said.

Mrs Fatima Murtala, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked the IGP for the gesture and promised to put the money into judicious use.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner also decorated 145-newly promoted officers and congratulated the newly promoted officers.

He charged them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and to consider their promotion as an additional responsibility, that required more professionalism, hard work and discipline.In a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly-promoted officers, DSP Nuhu Samuel expressed their appreciation to the IGP, the Police Service Commission and the Commissioner of Police in the state for considering them worthy of the promotion.Nuhu said he and his colleagues would redouble their commitments, saying their promotion is a call to more service. (NAN)

