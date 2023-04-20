IGP presents N20.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Friday presented cheques of a total of N20.9 million to families of deceased Police officers in Oyo State.

Baba, represented by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams, presented the cheques to representatives of the families of the 20 deceased officers under the IGP Group Life Assurance and Family Welfare Scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the event was held at the command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Thursday.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Baba advised the recipients to judiciously use the money for the upkeep and welfare of the families.

He said that the welfare scheme was meant to ameliorate the suffering and hardship faced by the immediate families of the deceased before the benefits of such officers were paid.

The IGP prayed for the departed souls and the families they left behind.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke expressed joy and assured the IGP that they would make proper use of the money. (NAN)