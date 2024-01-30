Tuesday, January 30, 2024
IGP presents N134.5m cheques to families of Zamfara fallen heroes

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, presented cheques for over N134.5 million to 24 families of late police officers and men in Zamfara.

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yazid Abubakar, disclosed that the IGP was represented at the presentation held in Gusau by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Shehu.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yazid Abubakar, disclosed that the IGP was represented at the presentation held in Gusau by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Shehu.

The cheques were given to families of the police officers and men who lost their lives in active service of their fatherland.

Egbetokun said that the gesture was part of his welfare initiative under the  Group Personal Accident, Group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Schemes of the force.

He affirmed his determination and commitment toward ensuring the welfare of police and their families, dead or alive.

He advised the beneficiaries of the largesse to use the money judiciously in ameliorating their family’s financial needs and children’s education.

According to the statement, Hauwau Ibrahim and Lawrence Douglas spoke on behalf of other recipients.

They reportedly appreciated the efforts of the IGP and state police boss for the gesture and promised that they would put the money into judicious use. (NAN)

