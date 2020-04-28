IGP posts new CPs to Adamawa, Imo, Plateau states

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, mni has ordered the posting of Commissioners of Police to Adamawa, Imo and Plateau states.

According to a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, a new CP has also been posted to FCID,FHQ Abuja.

The list of states new CPs include: Adamawa State,CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, fdc; Imo State, CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, fdc; and Plateau State , CP Edward Chuka Egbuka.

The statement also said CP Audu Adamu Madaki has been posted to FCID, FHQ, Abuja.

While enjoining the citizens of the affected States to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, the IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

The postings are with immediate effect, the statement said.