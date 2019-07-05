IGP posts new Commissioners of Police to Anambra, Rivers

I#TrackNigeria – The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,mni has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Commissioners of Police in charge of Anambra and Rivers States Commands.

According to a statement by Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba, a new Commissioner of Police, CP Abang John, formerly of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja has been posted to Anambra State Police Command.

The statement further said the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra State, CP DanDaura Mustapha has been redeployed to Rivers State as the new Police Chief.

The former Commissioner of Police in charge of Rivers State, CP Usman Alhassan Belel has completed what the police spokesman called “the triangular movement as he returns to Force Headquarters, Abuja to take over as the new Commissioner of Police in the Department of Research and Planning.

Mba said the postings which are strategically routine in nature are designed to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of policing services in the affected States and Departments.

Meanwhile, the IGP has advised the newly deployed Commissioners of Police to bring to bear their experiences and expertise in dealing with the peculiar challenges in their new places of work.

The postings are with immediate effect.

