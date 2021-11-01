IGP orders probe of raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, an incident that occurred on Friday, 29th October, 2021.

Force Spokesman,CP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement Monday.

The statement said the Force leadership was not aware of the raid neither did it order such invasion.

Mba said “The IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general. He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations,” the statement said.

