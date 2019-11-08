IGP orders posting, redeployment of senior police officers

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of some Senior Police Officers to Zones and Formations

DCP Frank MBA,Force Public Relations Officer said the redeployment came in the aftermath of the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

He listed those affected by the redeployment and posting as follows:

AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQ AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing AIG Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc – AIG DOPS FHQ AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works. According to DCP Frank Mba, the Inspector-General of Police has charged the AIGs to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. The IGP further directed the Officers to ensure adequate supervision of their respective department/formation to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.



The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officer take immediate effect,Mba said.









