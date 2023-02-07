IGP orders posting, redeployment of DIGs, AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting, redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, said the order was in line with the IGP’s manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

According to the statement, DIG Danmallam Mohammed, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while other Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the various Departments of the Force as indicated against their names thus; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni. AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, some Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands as indicated against their names – AIG Police Mobile Force – CP Matthew Akinyosola, mni; AIG Zone 6 Calabar – CP Jonathan Towuru, mni; AIG Zone 2 Lagos – CP Sylvester A. Alabi, fdc; AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – CP Akande Sikiru Kayode and AIG Zone 17 Akure – CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya

In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police Boss has equally ordered the provisional posting of some Commissioners of Police to Commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission, namely: CP Adamawa State – CP Adebola A. Hamzat, fdc; CP Ogun State – CP Emeka Frank Mba, mni; CP Taraba State – CP Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni; CP Lagos State – CP Idowu Owohunwa and CP Ebonyi State – CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye

The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

The posting is with immediate effect, the statement said.