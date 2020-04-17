IGP orders posting of new Police Commissioner to Rivers

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni has ordered the posting of a new Commissioner of Police to Rivers State.

A statement Friday by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba named CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, psc(+) as the new helmsman at Rivers Command

Mba’s statement reads in full: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Command/Formation/Department indicated against their names:

” CP Dandaura Mustapha – CP Provost FHQ, Abuja.

“CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, psc(+) – CP Rivers Command

“CP Musa Adze, fdc – CP Anti-Fraud Unit

The IGP charged the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect, Mba said.