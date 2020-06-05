IGP orders manhunt for attackers of Isanlu Police station

Share the news













The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank, which occurred in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State on 4th June, 2020.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba on Friday, also said the IGP had deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals were apprehended and brought to book.

“The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environ so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the State.

“The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP condoles the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums.

“He calls on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements,” the statement read.

