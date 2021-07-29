IGP orders ‘internal review’ of allegations as FBI indicts DCP Abba Kyari

July 29, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, Crime & Police, Featured, Project 0



The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an an internal review of the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by CP Frank Mba, Force Officer, on Thursday.

The Force Spokesman said the IGP’s order came after receiving “allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)” against DCP Abba Kyari.

Mba said, “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria , DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further on this case will be communicated to members of the accordingly” the Force Spokesman said.

DCP Kyari came under renewed scrutiny allegations that he received bribe from Abbas Hushpuppi who under trial in the States.Kyari has denied collecting any bribe from Hushpuppi.

