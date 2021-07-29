IGP orders ‘internal review’ of allegations as FBI indicts DCP Abba Kyari

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an an internal review of the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, on Thursday.

The Force Spokesman said the IGP’s order came after receiving “allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)” against DCP Abba Kyari.

Mba said, “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly” the Force Spokesman said.

DCP Kyari came under renewed scrutiny following allegations that he received bribe from Abbas Hushpuppi who is under trial in the United States.Kyari has denied collecting any bribe from Hushpuppi.

