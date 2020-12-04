IGP orders immediate withdrawal of suit against #EndSARS panels

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, mni, has ordered an immediate withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of panels of inquiry set up by states to probe the #EndSARS saga.

IGP Adamu’s order was disclosed in a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba on Friday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the IGP had on Thursday ordered a probe into the suit allegedly instituted by the police just as he queried the Force Legal Officer over the widely reported move.

Mba said Friday, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered for the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States’ Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The IGP’s order, today, 4th December, 2020, is sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.

“Recall that the IGP had yesterday, 3rd December, 2020, ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States’ Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS,” the Force Headquarters said.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reassured “citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a ‘brickwall’ to the ongoing reform processes of the Force,” Mba said.

