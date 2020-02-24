IGP orders DIG FCID to take over investigation on death of Kazeem

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Mr Anthony Ogbizi to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February, 2020.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Frank Mba, on Monday said the IGP gave the order, while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

​The IGP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and assured that justice would be done in the matter.

“Any person found culpable will be brought to book,” the statement read.