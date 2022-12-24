IGP orders deployment of 7 CPs to states, formations

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various police commands in states and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the deployment followed the recent completion of the Senior Executive Course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) by some senior officers.

Adejobi said the newly deployed CP are: Sadiq Abubakar, FCT, Frank Mba, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters and Arungwa Udo, Department of Finance and Account (DFA), Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters.

He said others were Bardaru Lawal, General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Kaduna and Suleiman Yusuf, Admin, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters.

Adejobi said Ebong Ebong, Admin DFA, Force Headquarters and Babaji Sunday, Commandant, Police College Maiduguri were also deployed.

He said the IGP had charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation and safety.

Adejobi said the police boss also called for support and cooperation from the public to the new police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate. (NAN)