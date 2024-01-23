IGP orders deployment of 54 ACPs to zones, commands nationwide

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By Favour Lashem
The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to police commands and zones nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployed ACPs would head the Intelligence Department of the Force at zonal and state commands, adding that the idea was to upscale the department nationwide.

According to him, the posting is premised on the zeal of the I-G to improve and enhance the effectiveness of the Intelligence Department at every level of the force.

 “It will be recalled that, upon assumption of duty by the I-G, he got the presidential approval to upgrade the Force Intelligence Bureau to the status of a department,” he said.

Adejobi said the I-G had urged the newly appointed senior officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.

The I-G enjoined the officers to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experiences in the discharge of their duties strengthen the already existing intelligence architecture of the force

Adejobi said the postings were with immediate effect. (NAN)

