IGP not sacked, disregard trending false news – Official

The Nigeria Police has urged the general public to disregard false news making the rounds on social media alleging the sack of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi clarified that the alleged news was false, unfounded, and the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said,”The Nigeria Police wishes to urge the general public to disregard the false news making the rounds on social media alleging the sack of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, by a Federal High Court in Awka. The said judgment is subject to appeal and the alleged news is thus false, unfounded, and perceived to be the handiwork of mischief makers. IGP Alkali was appointed in a letter-number SGF.20/S.6/83 dated 30th Nov 2021 for a 4-year tenure and his stay in office is within the purview of his appointment.

“It is imperative to note that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, dismissed a suit that sought to compel the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to vacate his office on March 1, 2023. The Federal High Court, in the judgment delivered by Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that going by the provision of Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020, anyone appointed as the IGP has a statutorily recognized four-year tenure. It described the IGP’s four-year tenure as sacrosanct, stressing that his retirement as the IGP had nothing to do with age or years of service.

“It is pertinent to state that maintaining the four-year period for individuals appointed as IGP is being institutionalized by the provisions of the law, not on personal grounds to favour an individual, but for the general betterment of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Adejobi urged members of the public are on this notice advised to ignore the false news making the rounds on social media.

“Consequently, members of the public are on this notice advised to ignore the false news making the rounds on social media. IGP Usman Alkali Baba remains the Inspector-General of Police and is duty-bound to execute the responsibilities of the office in accordance with extant laws.

“Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police reaffirms the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to the improvement of policing services within the country as well as the entrenchment of professionalism and community-oriented policing,” he said.