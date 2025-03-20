IGP mourns fallen officer as Police conduct multiple raids, neutralize bandits

In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for all state commands to implement action plans aimed at minimizing crime, several police commands across the country have intensified efforts towards this goal, curbing the persistence of various violent crimes, including robbery, kidnapping and banditry. The Benue State Police Command, through its Operation Zenda Joint Taskforce, has undertaken a series of raids across the state that are part of a concerted effort to combat criminal activities and enhance public safety.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

The The FPRO revealed in a statement that on March 19, 2025, at about 2 AM, Operatives of the Taskforce encountered an ambush set by armed bandits while en route to a discovered criminal hideout in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku Local Government Area. A fierce gun duel ensued, during which the police operatives responded with superior firepower, successfully subduing the gang. After the exchange, 12 bandits were neutralized, while others escaped.

Tragically, during this operation, one member of the police team, Inspector Terfa Anyiatse sustained fatal gunshot injury, and eventually gave up the ghost.

Further raids conducted around Daudu and Makurdi resulted in the recovery of 7 locally made pistols, 3 AK-47 rifles, the arrest of 5 suspected robbers, and 32 suspected cultists.

The IGP commended the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved in the operation, highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety of our communities, and extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen officer, praying for the repose of his soul.

The Force says it remains resolute in its mission to combat crime and ensure the safety of all citizens. Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police and other law enforcement agencies.