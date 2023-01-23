IGP meets Police nominees for Jerusalem pilgrimage

…Gets NCPC approval, institutionalized support for pilgrimage

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has met with the ten (10) Christian Police Officers who have been nominated for the 2023 pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Adejobi stated,”The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday 20th January, 2023, met with the ten (10) Christian Police Officers who have been nominated for the 2023 pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

“The pilgrimage which is the first of its kind has been initiated and financed by the IGP in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians to encourage Police Officers to be steadfast and uphold the lofty tenets of their faith.

“The IGP has also sought and gotten the approval of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) to ensure that this becomes a routine activity. He has equally institutionalized the system to ensure that subsequent administrations tow the same path.”

The IGP urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force and the country during the period of the pilgrimage.

He equally tasked them to spend the period in sober reflection which would ultimately impact on their policing duty.

