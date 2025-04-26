IGP launches school protection squad in Edo

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,launched the Nigeria Police Force School Protection Squad for Edo in Benin on Friday.

By Usman Aliyu

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,launched the Nigeria Police Force School Protection Squad for Edo in Benin on Friday.

Egbetokun, who launched the squad, during a stakeholders forum, said the initiative was part of efforts to ensure security and conducive learning environment for teachers and students.

Represented by Salman Garba-Dogo, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, Benin, the police boss described the school protection squad as a milestone in the force’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding educational institutions in the country.

The theme of this forum is: “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education”.

According to him, the squad will serve as a rapid response and preventive unit specifically trained to work with school communities, assess threats, respond to emergencies, and build trust between students and law enforcement agencies.

“Their role goes beyond protection, they will engage students, provide educational support on safety awareness and foster a culture of vigilance and partnership.

“Our goal is not just physical security but emotional reassurance for students, teachers and parents alike,” he said.

The initiative, the inspector general of police, said was developed in close collaboration with the ministry of education, government and the parents-teacher’s association.

“This is a reflection of our belief that school safety is a shared responsibility that requires unity, vigilance and compassion.

“Every child has the right to learn in an environment that is free from fear. We will not waver in our duty to protect that right,” he said.

The police chief encouraged students/pupils, educators, and families to partner with the police, share concerns, report suspicious activities, and engage school officers.

He added that, “together, we can make our schools safer, stronger and more resilient.”

Also speaking, Gov. Monday Okpebholo, said his administration was aligning with the Federal Government school protection’s vision and coming together to implement effective strategies that will protect our children and educators.

According to him, the initiative will ensure that every child in the state can learn, grow and thrive in a secure and nurturing environment.

The governor noted that education was not just a pillar of development, but the foundation upon which we build our future.

“So, as we seek to strengthen our educational system, we must first confront the escalating challenges threatening the safety of our children and their learning environments which includes schools.

“These challenges are not unique to Edo State, they are national in scope and therefore, demand a coordinated and inclusive response as provided by this forum,” Okpebholo said.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy Dennis Idahosa, said to enhance security across its educational institutions, his administration has embarked on construction of perimeter fencing of schools to provide physical protection.

He said his government had also deployed State’s security Corps to the grassroots to tackle security threats in our schools, provided mandatory guidance and counselling offices across schools with constant checks on students among others.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, who is the National Coordinator of School Protection Squad, described the initiative as a combative community peace strategy designed to protect schools, empower students and build trust between law enforcement, educators and family.

Shogunle disclosed that over 65 police officers from Edo State police command had been trained to respond, go on sensitisation regarding school safety initiative across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

“What the IGP is trying to do is to get everybody involved, because it is safer and cheaper to prevent crime from happening rather than being reactionary, to the security situation around schools,” he said.

The senior police officer said the force had a dedicated call center dedicated to receiving calls from students, parents, teachers and people in the SOS community and ensuring to attend to their calls no matter the time of the day all over the country.

He said the security and safety of schools and other learning environment attracted the Federal Government attention, as the nation had faced security challenges such as kidnappings, homicide related cases, and destruction of school infrastructure sometimes leading to school closures and negatively affecting the host communities. (NAN)