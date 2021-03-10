The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, has launched the Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank (NPF-MFB) e-Banking Technology including the Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD code.The event took place Monday in Abuja.

According to a press release signed by Force Spokesman, CP Frank Mba, the move was in line with the commitment of the Force to improve the welfare of its personnel, especially in the area of providing financial services such as retail banking, soft loans and advances, financial advisory etc.

The IGP, during the unveiling of the new banking technology and digital innovation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that the initiative will help improve banking experience, customer interaction and operational efficiencies for both serving and retired Police Officers and the general public that own accounts and does other financial transactions with the NPF-Micro Finance Bank.

The IGP further noted that the NPF MFB, established on 19th May, 1993, is fast growing as one of the leading Microfinance Bank in Nigeria. This, he stated is evident in its expansion from a single branch at creation to thirty-five (35) branches presently across Nigeria. The new e-Banking Technology Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD codeis part of the determination of the Force to evolve technologically and improve the services rendered by the Bank to Police officers across the country.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the welfare of its personnel, noting that financial stress-free life is key to personnel performance. He encouraged police personnel, retired police officers and the general public to maximize the enormous services and benefits the new technological innovation that the Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank provide.

