IGP inaugurates ultra modern area command office in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali-Baba, on Thursday, inaugurated a new ultra modern Area Command office in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP also unveiled a 10-family staff quarters in Ringim for Garki, Babura and Taura Police Divisions.

Speaking at the inauguration, the IGP said the aim was to assist and enhance police operations in the area.

He said the edifice would enable the Police to work under a conducive environment, in terms of office and decent accommodation.

This, he said, would enable them provide more services in terms of security and protection of lives and property in the area and beyond.

According to him, the gesture is expected to make the officers more dedicated and motivated to deliver enhance services.

The IGP said the police authorities had earlier provided 125 of such projects across the country, designed to improve operations and welfare of its personnel.

He promised that similar projects would be replicated in many states across the country, adding that: “the Federal Government would want to replicate all obsolete police stations and other buildings in all parts of the country as a model.

“I want to appeal to people of Ringim, that this new buildings belong to them, they should take its ownership and protect them from vandalism.

“This is because the project is meant to serve humanity and provide security in the area, so all stakeholders must contribute to its improvement,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Emmanuel Ekot commended the IGP for the gesture.

He said that new model police station and junior staff quarters were built in Kazaure LGA of the state.

“We are overjoyed today, because this is a typical example of the multiple innovations that the IGP has introduced to the Nigeria Police.

“I assure you of our commitment to continue to maintain peace, security and tranquility in Jigawa state.” Ekot said.

Also, Gov. Muhammadu Badaru, commended the IGP for the projects and also congratulated the NPF for coming up with better ways to enhance its operations.

“Certainly, the state will benefit a lot from this area command office, and I congratulate you for changing your obsolete structures to modern ones, as this would make you more respected by the people.” Badaru said.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini, the governor appreciated the contributions of the police towards ensuring peace and security in the state.

Similarly, the Emir of Ringim, Dr Sayyadi Mahmud, applauded the IGP for the projects, and pledged to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to secure the state. (NAN)