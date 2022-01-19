IGP inaugurates SPU Base 27 in Akwa Ibom

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Alkali Usman, on Wednesday inaugurated Special Inspection Unit Base 27, at Awa-Iman in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.



While inaugurating the project, Usman said the project was initiated and wholly executed by Akwa Ibom Government.



He thanked President Muhammad Buhari for taking care of the needs of the police and providing exceptional leadership which had been galvanising state governors and other stakeholders in supporting the Federal Government in taking care of the police.



He said that the support had helped to bridge logistics gaps that had been impacting on operational efficiency of the police.



“Today’s event is significant to the Nigeria Police and the internal security framework of Akwa Ibom and the entire country, in several ways.



“It is a legacy project which demonstrates the commitment of Gov. Udom Emmanuel to the security well-being of the good people of Akwa Ibom.



“By your excellency’s action, you have given a clear and loud effect to Chapter Two, Section 14 (2b) of the Nigerian Constitution which stipulates: “The security and welfare of the people shall be primary purpose of government.”



Usman supported immediate take-off of the base with delivery of a brand new, purpose-built pick-up vehicle, among other things.



“Others are SPU kits and accoutrements which will be delivered by the Force Quartermaster,” he said.



He said that there would be immediate deployment of the base’s Commanding Officer, the second in command and other key officers and operatives as well organisation of special training for all personnel.



“This is pertinent as I hold the strong conviction that it is only when leadership at all levels of governance in this country play their supportive roles in relation to the advancement of our internal security interest, through the provision of enabling environment for the police, that one can truly have moral latitude to question the efficiency of the force,” Usman said.



Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom donated 15 vehicles for the take-off of the base.

He said that his administration would continue to support the police and other security agencies in the state.



Emmanuel said, “This is one state that at each point in time, we demonstrate that we are in collaboration, partnership, common purpose and common goal with all the security agencies serving in the state.”



He thanked the I-G for giving priority to the inauguration of the base.



“This facility you are seeing here is designed with a touch and concept behind how police formations were structured.



The structure includes an administrative block, 10 units of one-bedroom flats, the commandant’s block, service quarters and officers’ mess, among other buildings. (NAN)

