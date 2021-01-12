IGP inaugurates new Shinkafi area command office in Zamfara — PPRO 

In a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, on Tuesday, Shehu said the new office, constructed by the Police Force Headquarters Abuja, was inaugurated by the state commissioner of police, Mr Abutu Yaro, on behalf of the IGP.

The IGP said that the project was part of the determination and commitment of the Federal Government to provide a conducive working environment for police officers and men, so that they could discharge their mandate of safeguarding public safety, peace and security.