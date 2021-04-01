The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, has identified Joint and Multi-agency training as a way to improve Nigeria’s Security.The IGP stated this at the closing ceremony of this year’s ‘Exercise Haske Biyu’ training held at the Armed forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna State

.The Police boss was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Umar Muri.Adamu explained that the training was apt owing to current security challenges currently facing the country, which has the potentials to undermine economic interests and national security.He noted that the AFCSC has been adding value to internal and external security of Nigeria, by consistently turning out well trained officers for the armed forces, para-military services and other allied forces.IGP Adamu commended the Commandant and staff of the college for inculcating sound training on the trainees, and ensuring that they receive a cutting-edge training in multi-agency internal security operations.He charged the graduands to use the training for the betterment of the country.Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the college,

AVM Ebenezer Alade, explained that the three-week exercise featured lectures, presentations, planning and execution of internal security and low intensity conflict, as well as counter-militancy and stabilization operations in joint and multi-agency alliances.Alade identified objectives of the exercise to include strengthening the synergy between the Police, other security agencies and the military.He maintained that interactions like this is meant to serve as basis for updating current operating procedures on internal security, low intensity conflict, counter-militancy and stabilization operations.

Alade noted that some of the lessons learnt in the course of the training include the need for inter-services and inter-agency synergy in internal security, timely information and intelligence sharing.He further stressed the need for the police as lead agency in internal security to understand early enough, when to call on the military to intervene in a conflict situation, among others.He also added that in the long run,

the peace and stability of Nigeria and other countries represented in the training, may very well be guaranteed as a result of this sort of understanding.The News Agency of Nigeria report that the three-week exercise had 142 external participants and 229 students of Senior Course 43 of the collage.Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to participants. (NAN)

