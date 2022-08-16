IGP honours officer who rejected $200,000 bribe in Kano

By Zubairu Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has commended a police officer in Kano, SP Daniel Amah, for rejecting 200,000 dollar bribe.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that a commendation letter signed by the I-G was presented to Amah by the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, DCP Abubakar Zubairu.

He said that “Amah was highly commended for maintaining outstanding excellent work, uncommon focus, dedication to duty and exhibition of sound professionalism.

“Leading to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and some police officers in a case of armed robbery involving the sum of N320.5 million and also rejecting 200,000 dollars offered to him as bribe.”

Meanwhile, 38 Deputy Superintendents of Police in the command who were recently promoted to Superintendent of Police have been decorated by the acting police commissioner.

He enjoined them to lead by example and display uncommon commitment to their duties. (NAN)

