IGP hails Gov. Mbah for ensuring security in Enugu State

By Alex Enebeli

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has commended Gov. Peter Mbah in his efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Egbetokun made the commendation on Friday during a courtesy visit to the governor ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s one-day state visit to the state.

The IGP also commended the governor for the support he had rendered to the Nigeria Police Force to provide and ensure peace and security in the state.

“Your commitment to our shared goal of a safer Nigeria is truly commendable. You are doing great things in Enugu State.

“The report I have been getting in Enugu has been truly good. I am very happy to hear the force of work you are doing in the state to ensure that the people of the state enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I am pleased to note that the collaboration between the Nigeria Police and Enugu State Government has continued to yield excellent results and we are determined to build on this success,” he said.

He added that in 2025, the force would prioritise community engagement, professionalism and ethical conduct of officers.

Speaking, Gov Mbah thanked the IGP for the strong support given to his administration to fight crime and secure lives and property.

“We cannot thank you enough for the interest you have shown and continued to show in the security matters of Enugu State.

“You may not have been here before now, but from the outset, we have felt your presence here because you have provided us with all the support, both material and human that we need to fight the challenges of insecurity to a standstill,” Mbah said. (NAN)