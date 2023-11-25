…..IGP discloses plans to tackle inadequate man power

The Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Kayode Egbetokun, says his administration has planned to double the manpower strength of the Police Force in the country.

Egbetokun disclosed this on Friday during a one-day visit to the Kwara Command in Ilorin.

He acknowledged the shortage of manpower in the police force, saying that one police man is currently doing the job of two policemen.

The IG-P however said the plan to increase the manpower would be gradual, saying that President Bola Tinubu recently approved yearly recruitment in the police force.

“We are paying attention to training; very soon, a programme is underway to ensure policemen undergo training once in a year.

“Welfare will be improved, apart from salary increment particularly improvement on pension scheme.

“My plan for police pension scheme is to ensure that when you retire, you still get your salary,” he said.

On equipment, Egbetokun assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively would be provided.

He commended the operatives of the Kwara command for their sacrifices towards making the state peaceful.

Egbetokun said: “I am aware of the exploits of tactical units of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, and the arrests, convictions and recovery of arms recorded in the state.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Victor Olaiya, requested for provision of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to enhance the operations of the command.

