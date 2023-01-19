IGP disburses N13.6b cheque to deceased officers’ families

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has disbursed Cheque, worth N13.6 billion to families of deceased police officers and those that sustained injuries in the course of their duties.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiaries on Thursday in Abuja, Baba said the disbursement was to pay the backlog of 6,184 personnel, covering between 2012 and 2020.

He said the disbursement was for officers , who had previously fallen under the uninsured/uncovered periods of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

“While sympathising with the families of the deceased officers, knowing that nothing will bring back their loved ones, I urge you all to judiciously utilize these funds in training your children.

“I also assure you that the Force, under my leadership will continue to do more in advancing your welfare and that of serving personnel,” he said.

Baba said the Nigeria Police had incorporated the Nigeria Police Insurance Company that would be solely responsible for all insurance related issues concerning the force as soon as its practice license was granted.

He said the Nigeria Police institution was the single largest agency in Nigeria for purpose of insurance contributions, but noted that the strength was not being maximized.

The I-G said it had been third party insurance companies that had been responsible for processing insurance claims of personnel of the Nigeria Police.

According to him, with this initiative the Nigeria Police will be responsible for its insurance needs.

“It is my conviction that this will ease the insurance processing of personnel.

Baba prayed for the continuous peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased officers and wished the injured ones quick recovery.

He urged all personnel of the force to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, adding that unlike in the past, the Federal Government and citizens had shown much faith and committed resources to reform the Police. (NAN)