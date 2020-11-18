IGP directs the launch of Police anti-cultism campaign in Edo — National Coordinator

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu has directed launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV) in Edo State, a statement from the POCACOV National Coordinator, Mr Ebere Amaraizu has said.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, quoted Amaraizu as saying that the campaign needed to move into Edo State and its environs and work with different stakeholders, to mitigate the high incidence of cultism and other vices in the state

” It has to go in line with the tenets of community oriented policing and galvanizing public support. The programme must seek to cut off the supply line and to achieve community peace building, ” he said.