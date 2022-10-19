IGP deploys new DIGs for Operations,  Force Intelligence Bureau

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba has approved the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) for the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated in Abuja on Wednesday that the newly-deployed DIGs are Mr Bello Sadiq, to Force Intelligence Bureau and Mr Dandaura Mustapha, to the Department of Operations.

Adejobi stated that the deployment followed the promotion of the DIGs by the Police Service Commission, upon the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

He added that the deployment also followed the retirement of the former DIG in charge of Operations, Mr Bala Senchi.

Adejobi stated that Sadiq hails from Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi and was appointed into the Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and Sociology from Bayero University, Kano and had attended several highly revered police courses.

Mustapha, the new DIG in charge of operations hails from Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History and a Masters in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy.

Adejobi stated also that the Inspector-General of Police approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police for Kwara, Niger and Jigawa.

The new police commissioners are Mr Odama Ojeka (Kwara), Mr Ayodeji Ogundele (Niger) and Mr Effiom Ekot (Jigawa). (NAN)

