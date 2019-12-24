IGP deploys AIGs to Yola, Bauchi, names new CPs for Delta, Kaduna, others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, mni to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu H. Abubakar, mni to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States).

A statement by DCP Frank Mba said this move was in line with the IGP’s astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery. In a related development, the IGP has named new Commissioners of Police for Delta, Kaduna, Kebbi, others



DCP Frank Mba named the newly deployed CPs thus: CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa,Delta State ; CP Muri Umar Musa, Kaduna State; CP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora, Imo State; CP Agunbiade O. Lasore, psc(+), Kebbi State ; CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni, Osun State; CP Ahmed Mohammed Azare , Taraba State and CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, Kogi State



Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments. He also enjoins the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.





