IGP decorates newly promoted Senior Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni has on Monday 20th July, 2020 decorated ten (10) newly promoted Senior Police Officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The decoration ceremony came on the heels of the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force including 1 DIG, 4 AIGs, 3 CPs, 3 DCPs, 8 CSPs, 607 SPs, 206 DSPs and 5,769 ASPs.

According to a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the ceremony was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mba said the SGF congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation. He assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police.

On his part, the IGP noted that since his assumption of office in January, 2019, a total of forty-one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-three (41,863) officers and men of the Force across different ranks have been promoted to their next ranks. He stated that the promotion exercises – a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats – have been guided by the principles of seniority and merit and reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

IGP Adamu, while congratulating the officers for their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgment in all their decisions at all times.

The Officers decorated include: DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni who until his promotion to the enviable rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, was a directing staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). He has been deployed as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning. Also, in line with geo-political balancing considerations, he doubles as the DIG in-charge of the South-West geo-political zone of the country, a void created by the recent retirement of DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, fdc. Others decorated are: AIG Amba A.A Asuquo psc, AIG Nkereuwem A. Akpan, AIG Olafimihan Adeniran Adeoye, AIG Aishatu Abubakar, PhD, CP Jonathan Towuru, CP Sylvester Abiodin Alabi, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola and DCP Grema Jibir Isa.

