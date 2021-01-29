IGP commissions Nigeria Police PR School in Nasarawa

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, mni has commissioned the newly constructed Nigeria Police Public Relations School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

IGP Adamu pointed out that the Police PR School, which is one of the legacy projects of the Force within the past 2 years, will help to breed a more people-friendly, professional and human rights compliant Police Force, in addition to improving capacity and bridging public relations knowledge gaps amongst personnel of the Force.

In his key note address, IGP Adamu noted that the construction of the School is in tandem with the vision of the Force to promote quality service delivery through constant training and re-training of personnel of the Force.

The IGP while thanking President Buhari for the unrelenting commitment of the Federal Government towards providing necessary training infrastructural requirement and other organizational assets of the Force, also expressed appreciation to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule.

He equally appreciated the host community for providing a very serene and conducive environment for the construction of the school, while he assured that the school will bring policing closer to the people and foster improved police-citizens relationship.

In his remarks, the Governor of Nasarawa State commended the IGP for the laudable project and assured of the Government’s continued support towards the smooth running of the School and the Police in general.

The Nigeria Police PR School is open to all lovers of knowledge within and outside the shores of Nigeria and shall be offering relevant programs in the field of public relations, emotional intelligence, psychology, sociology, community policing, strategic leadership etc.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony included; the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Side Bage Muhammad I, members of the Force Management Team, DIG David Folawiyo, mni and DIG Joseph Egbunike.

Also, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Lafia, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi Liman, the President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Muktar Sirajo and Member, Academic Board Nigeria Police PR School, Lafia, Prof Emmanuel Dandaura.