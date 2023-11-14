IGP commends Police, other security agencies for smooth elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

…Assures prompt investigation of infractions, sanctioning of officers found complicit, violating directives

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D, commends all police officers, the military and operatives of other security agencies involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi noting that the commitment and due diligence displayed by the security operatives in policing the electoral process is highly productive and commendable.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasized that the electoral process in the three states transpired seamlessly, defying earlier threat assessment and projected challenges from various quarters.

He acknowledged the exceptional efforts of the security personnel in maintaining law and order, safeguarding the electoral process, and ensuring the safety of citizens.

In another development, however, the IGP noted, with concern, pockets of incidents that occurred during the elections and charged the Electoral Offences Desk Officers, under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, to commence immediate investigations into these incidents.

Furthermore, in Kogi State, it has been confirmed that three officers who were arrested by soldiers and handed over to the Police were indeed police personnel but were found to be escorting a VIP contrary to directives.

Others who were arrested by election officers escorting VIPs during the polls will also be sanctioned as such actions are against established protocols, and the officers involved will face disciplinary measures as a consequence.

The IGP expressed gratitude to all security agencies involved in the collaborative effort to secure the elections, and he called on officers to remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties, while he emphasized the importance of adherence to guidelines, rule of law and standard operating procedures of their agencies for more secure democratic institution in Nigeria.

