IGP Baba inaugurates new division, staff quarters in Anambra

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has promised to continue to ensure that morale of personnel of the force is high through the provision of a friendly working environment.

Baba said this while inaugurating the newly constructed Amawbia Divisional Police Station and Staff Quarters in Anambra on Wednesday.

He said the ultra modern Police station was built to help personnel work in a conducive environment and have a conducive place to retire to after work.

“This type of edifice is a drop in the ocean as far as the needs of Police force are concerned because we need about 100 more of this to accommodate our officers and provide them with better working tools.

“This Police Station will be open 24 hours of the week and will never be closed, it will be open to serve members of the public and in the spirit of federal character we will replicate this in other parts of the country,” he said.

Baba commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for his good disposition to security in Anambra while assuring of continued support of the Police force in combating insecurity in Anambra.

He said the police would not succumb to elements who were masquerading in the guise of secessionists to perpetuate criminality in Anambra and indeed Southeast.

According to him, they will be defeated hands down.

“We shall provide a level playing ground for politicians and the electorate to exercise their franchise freely, fairly and credibly,” he said.

IGP commended the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Echeng Echeng for doing a good job in the state while promising to consider his request to send a visiting team to strengthen his manpower.

On his part, Echeng thanked the government and people of Anambra as well as sister security agencies for their support in the fight against crime in the state and assured residents and visitors of a peaceful Yuletide celebration.(NAN)